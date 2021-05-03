Displays
Tight supply of VA compensation films undercuts polarizer output
Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

Polarizer maker Cheng Mei Materials Technology (CMMT) can only operate at 80-85% of its capacity at present due to a shortage of VA (vertically aligned) compensation films, according to company sources.

Japan-based Fujifilm and Konica are the two primary suppliers of VA compensation films, and the current supply is being affected by annual maintenance at Fujifilm's production lines, the sources said.

The maintenance at one of Fujifilm's two lines completed recently, and production has resumed, said the sources. However, the firm plans to undertake maintenance of its second line in July, which will continue to keep the VA compensation films in tight supply, said the sources.

CMMT raised quotes for its VA-based polarizers by 5% in April, revealed the company.

In response to the tight supply of VA compensation films, CMMT has allocated more of its capacity to the IPS (in-plane-switching) segment, said the company.

CMMT has delivered samples of its polarizer products for OLED applications to clients, expecting the OLED product line to begin generating revenues in 2021.

The company has reported revenues of NT$2.849 billion (US$102.56 million) for the first quarter of 2021, increasing 46% from a year earlier. Its earnings for the first quarter are forecast to be higher than those seen a quarter earlier.

