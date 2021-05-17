CATL reportedly to raise LFP battery quotes

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

China-based Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL), a LFP (lithium ferrous phosphate) battery maker in the supply chain of Tesla, reportedly will raise its quotes by 10% to reflect increased costs for LFP materials, according to industry sources.

Tesla has recently raised the unit price for Model 3 sold in China in response to cost increases for raw materials and components, and the entire battery supply chain in China is closely watching whether CATL will hike its LFP battery quotes as the cost of LFP materials has risen 50% so far this year, the sources said.

Most other LFP battery makers hope CATL, the leading vendor, can take the lead to raise prices to counter sharp cost increases for LFP material, so that they can follow suit, the sources continued.

Most battery makers are now caught in a dilemma: They may risk losing long-term orders if they raise LFP battery prices, but their survival could be threatened if they fail to do so, the sources said, adding that they have been absorbing the cost increases on their own.

The latest round of material cost increases may serve to price smaller LFP battery vendors or newcomers out of the market, with major ones able to secure more supply of LFP materials at lower prices and conduct more-cost-effective production of LFP batteries, the sources said.