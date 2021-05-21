IT + CE
Taiwan suppliers see stable shipments to Tesla
Nuying Huang, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES

Despite media reports that component shortages have hindered shipments from Tesla's Fremont Factory in the US, several Taiwan-based companies in the EV vendor's supply chian have maintained they have seen no chnages to their shipment schedules to the client, according to industry sources.

The Taiwan-based component suppliers said production at Tesla does not seem to be facing any major issues, the sources said.

Tesla's auto sales were weaker than expected in April with overall volumes reaching only 25,845 in China, down 27% on month, according to the media reports.

