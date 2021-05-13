LED
Tyntek hikes quotes by 10-15%
Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

LED chip and Si-based sensor chip maker Tyntek has disclosed it has raised quotes by 10-15% for orders received in second-quarter 2021, following 5-10% hikes in the first quarter.

Tyntek has fully utilized 5-inch wafer production capacity and will start operation of newly established 6-inch wafer production capacity in July.

Tyntek expects to dispose of an idle land parcel in northern Taiwan in late May or early June 2021, with capital gain estimated at NT$360 million (US$12.7 million).

Tyntek posted consolidated revenues of NT$759.4 million, gross margin of 18.97%, operating profit of NT$54.8 million and net profit of NT$75.0 million for first-quarter 2021.

Tyntek will distribute a cash dividend per share of NT$0.75 for 2020.

Tyntek has reported consolidated revenues of NT$280 million for April, increasing 1% sequentially and 25.63% on year, and those of NT$1.039 billion for January-April rose 45.47% on year.

Fellow maker Opto Tech posted consolidated revenues of NT$1.583 billion, gross margin of 31.36%, operating profit of NT$282.2 million and net profit of NT$245.1 million for first-quarter 2021. It has reported consolidated revenues of NT$509.9 million for April, slipping 4.65% sequentially but growing 9.83% on year, and those of NT$2.093 billion for January-April rose 28.55% on year.

