Ennostar invests in Tyntek

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Ennostar has invested less than NT$3.0 billion (US$106 million) to take an about 10% stake in LED chip and Si-based sensor maker Tyntek, according to industry sources.

Ennostar is a holding company that wholly owns LED epitaxial wafer and chip maker Epistar and vertically-integrated LED maker Lextar Electronics.

When Tyntek chairman Bosco Foo retires, Lee Biing-jye, chairman for Epistar and Ennostar, is expected to take over the position, the sources said.

Ennostar's investment in Tyntek is meant to allow Epistar to provide complete sensing solutions, the sources noted. While Epistar produces a full range of LED chips of which some are used in industrial sensing and biometrics, many other sensing solutions need to match light-emitting devices with light-receiving ones, the sources explained.

Tyntek produces Si-based sensors used in visible-light and near infrared (IR) light-receiving devices as well as InP LED chips used in short-wavelength IR light-receiving devices, the sources indicated.

Tyntek has reported consolidated revenues of NT$277.2 million for March, growing 21.53% sequentially and 54.10% on year, and those of NT$759.4 million for January-March rose 54.47% on year.