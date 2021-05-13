IT + CE
Asustek sees notebook supply remain constrained
Monica Chen, Hsinchu; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES

A worsening shortage of semiconductors, such as audio codec chips, display driver ICs and power management chips, continues to constrain the supply of notebooks, according to Asustek Computer.

Supply of I/O controller ICs also is also turning tight in the second quarter, with overall IC supply still short of demand by around 30% at the moment, Asustek noted.

However, overbooking by downstream clients is still raising concerns over actual demand for components, but chipmakers believe the shortages are unlikely to ease in the short term for most ICs, as foundry capacity has not yet seen any major expansion, with competition for foundry capacity support from the automotive sector remaining strong, sources from upstream supply chain said.

Realtime news
Supply chain
UMC official website
Research insights
  1. Global TWS headset shipments to reach 259 million units in 2021, Digitimes Research forecasts
  2. Taiwan large-size panel shipments drop 3% in 1Q21, says Digitimes Research
  3. Taiwan small- to mid-size LCD panel shipments to grow sequentially in 2Q21
Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond
This website adheres to all nine of NewsGuard's standards of credibility and transparency.
© 2021 DIGITIMES Inc. All rights reserved.
Please do not republish, publicly broadcast or publicly transmit content from this website without written permission from DIGITIMES Inc. Please contact us if you have any questions.