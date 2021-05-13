Asustek sees notebook supply remain constrained

Monica Chen, Hsinchu; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES

A worsening shortage of semiconductors, such as audio codec chips, display driver ICs and power management chips, continues to constrain the supply of notebooks, according to Asustek Computer.

Supply of I/O controller ICs also is also turning tight in the second quarter, with overall IC supply still short of demand by around 30% at the moment, Asustek noted.

However, overbooking by downstream clients is still raising concerns over actual demand for components, but chipmakers believe the shortages are unlikely to ease in the short term for most ICs, as foundry capacity has not yet seen any major expansion, with competition for foundry capacity support from the automotive sector remaining strong, sources from upstream supply chain said.