Laster, Edison Opto swing to operating profits in 3Q20
Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

LED automotive lighting module maker Laster Tech and LED packaging service provider Edison Opto saw business turn from operating losses to operating profits of NT$42.4 million (US$1.46 million) and NT$7.4 million respectively for third-quarter 2020, according to the company.

Laster posted consolidated revenues of NT$1.254 billion, gross margin of NT$17.29% and net profit of NT$56.8 million for the third quarter, leading to consolidated revenues of NT$2.966 billion, gross margin of NT$13.67%, operating loss of NT$86.5 million and net loss of NT$50 million for January-September.

Laster said automotive headlights, taillights and daytime running lamps accounted for 18%, 49% and 27% respectively of the third-quarter revenues, while China-based automotive lamp makers Huayu Vision Technology (Shanghai), Varroc TYC Auto Lamps and Guangzhou Koito Automotive Lamp, and Italy-based OLSA respectively accounted for 51%, 14%, 12% and 7%, Laster said.

They are suppliers for China-based automakers including SAIC Volkswagen, Dongfeng Honda Automobile and Changan Automobile, Laster noted. Of orders on hand, 70% come from China-based joint-venture carmakers and 30% from local ones. Currently, Laster utilizes over 95% of production capacity at its factory in Shanghai.

Laster is undertaking trial production at a newly completed factory in northern Taiwan. The company has obtained 10-year orders for controllers of LED automotive headlights, and will begin production at the new factory in first-quarter 2021.

Laster has announced the issuance of seven million new shares to raise paid-in capital, and reported consolidated revenues of NT$409.8 million for October, decreasing 9.65% sequentially but increasing 39.62% on year.

Edison recorded consolidated revenues of NT$478.4 million, gross margin of 19.99%, and net profit of NT$25.8 million for third-quarter 2020, leading to consolidated revenues of NT$1.459 billion, gross margin of 18.42%, operating profit of 2.3 million and net profit of NT$30.6 million for the first three quarters. Currently, LED automotive lighting modules take up about 30% of its consolidated revenues.

Edison has announced the issuance of secured convertible bonds worth NT$300 million and acquisition of floor space of 4,789 square meters in an office building in northern Taiwan at NT$536 million to house its new operational headquarters. Its existing headquarters will be remodeled to house additional production lines, Edison said.

Edison said it has 80% of total production capacity in China and 20% in Taiwan, and will gradually adjust the ratio to 50:50.

Edison has reported consolidated revenues of NT$141.7 million for October, slipping 21.96% sequentially and 8.98% on year.

