AP Memory sees IoT RAM revenue surge

Siu Han, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES

AP Memory Technology, a subsidiary of Powerchip Technology specializing in customized memory chip designs and IPs, has disclosed revenue generated from orders for IoT RAM products hiked 400% on year in the first quarter of 2021 with clear order visibility stretched to as long as six months.

Robust sales of IoT RAM have also boosted AP Memory's monthly revenue to over NT$500 million (US$17.8 million), said the company, adding that it has been putting increased focus on non-conventional DRAM products since late last year.

AP Memory reported revenue surged nearly 36% on year to NT$1.23 billion in the first quarter of 2021, when gross margin reached 44%. The company generated net profits of NT$350 million during the first quarter, with EPS reaching NT$4.73.

AP Memory's revenue climbed 90.9% from a year earlier to NT$518 million in April 2021 - the second highest monthly level in the company's history.

With about 2.5 months of inventory, AP Memory said it is confident about supply from partners during the second half of this year. AP Memory added it will remain focused on customized and high-margin products.

In addition to IoT RAM, AI memory will be another target product of AP Memory, according to company chairman and president Wen Chen. AP Memory has developed VHM (versatile heterogeneous memory), a 3D die-stacked DRAM design, jointly with multiple customers, said Chen.

AP Memory expects its in-house developed VHM technology to start generating revenues in the third quarter of 2021, which will boost the company's AI memory business revenue to between NT$300 million and NT$600 million this year.