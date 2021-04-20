Dow Silicones to hike quotes in May

Jane Wang, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

US-based Dow Silicones will raise its silicone prooduct quotes starting May, and its distribution agents have moved since early April to inform downstream clients about the price adjustment, according to industry sources.

Strong silicone demand will persist throughout first-half 2021, said the sources.

Last month, Japan's Shin-Estu Chemical also raised quotes for organic silicone products by 10-20% to reflect increased prices for raw chemical materials and shipment logistics costs, the sources said.

So far, the world's four leading silicone makers - US-based Momentive, Germany's Wacker, Dow and Shin-Etsu - have moved to hike prices ranging from 5-20%, the sources said, adding that their distribution agents in Taiwan include Topco Technologies and Sil-More Industrial.

The distributors are expected to sustain strong shipments through the third or even fourth quarter for a wide variety of applications including semiconductor, display panel, PCB, electronics, automotive, construction and traditional industries, the sources said

In the 5G era, silicone consumables will be even more badly needed as a thermal management material for high-frequency components and modules, the sources stressed.