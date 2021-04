AUO sales rise in March

Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei

AU Optronics (AUO) has reported consolidated revenue of NT$30.72 billion (US$1.08 billion) for March 2021, up by 20.0% on month and 49.8% on year.

Consolidated revenues in the first quarter of 2021 came to NT$82.94 billion, up by 3.0% sequentially and 54.5% on year,said the Taiwan-based panel maker.

Panel area shipments totaled around 2.21 million square meters in March 2021, up by 10.1% month-over-month, disclsed AUO.

First-quarter 2021 panel area shipments reached around 6.35 million square meters, down by 6.3% quarter-over-quarter but up by 15.2% year-over-year, said AUO.