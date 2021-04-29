Teras Marine works with K2 Management for offshore wind farm development

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Taiwan-based Teras Marine Services has teamed up with K2 Management A/S, a Denmark-based engineering and management consultant for renewable energy development projects, for designing offshore transformer stations and undersea cables as well as providing management services for an offshore wind farm being developed by state-run Taiwan Power Company (Taipower).

Teras Marine is a joint venture established in October 2020 by Taiwan-based industrial PC maker iBASE Gaming and Singapore-based Teras Offshore, with iBASE holding a 52.8 stake and company chairman Ben Liao assuming the chairmanship.

In view of Taiwan's ongoing efforts to develop offshore wind farms, K2 Management set up a branch in Taiwan in 2013.

Taipower has signed a general EPC (engineering, procurement, construction) contract and a 5-year operation and maintenance contract with Foxwell Energy, a member of the Foxlink Group of which connector maker Cheng Uei Precision Industry is the flagship, and Teras Marine and K2 Management are Foxwell's subcontractors.

With installation capacity of 300MW, the offshore wind farm is off the west coast of Changhua County, central Taiwan and is scheduled for completion in 2025.

Teras Marine Services chairman Ben Liao (left) and K2 Management managing director Per Melgaard

Photo: Teras Marine Services