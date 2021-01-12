Taiwan unveils maritime tech center

Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Taiwan's Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) has unveiled Maritime Technology Innovation Center (MTIC) in Kaohsiung, which is devoted developing maritime technologies.

MTIC offers personnel training and technology certification; it is also an engineering center for offshore wind farm development, and an R&D center for maritime technologies and innovations, such as underwater vehicles, said MOEA.

MTIC focuses on technologies concerning development of offshore wind farms, MOEA said.

MOEA will cooperated with Maersk Training to offer professional curriculums accredited by Global Wind Organization (GWO), with a goal of training 400-500 people in 2021 and 1,000 annually over the following 3-4 years.

Inaugural ceremony for Maritime Technology Innocation Center

Photo: MOEA