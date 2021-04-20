Teco eyes PM generators in offshore wind farms

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Teco Electric & Machinery has signed cooperative framework agreements with international offshore wind farm developers and makers of PM (permanent magnet) generators for supply of stators and rotors, according to Teco.

Teco and partners are in a bid to compete for contracts to supply prototype PM generators used in offshore wind turbines beyond 2025, as the Taiwan government will designate new offshore wind farms to be developed after the year, the company said.

Teco in 2010 supplied PM generators for onshore wind turbines installed in Inner Mogolia, China, the company noted.

Teco has won general contracts for establishing onshore transformer stations connected with offshore wind farms with total installation capacity of 900MW west of central Taiwan's coast, and will compete for such contracts from developers of other offshore wind farms.