MediaTek expects 10-18% revenue growth in 2Q21

Cage Chao, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES

MediaTek expects to post another sequential increase of 10-18% in revenues for the second quarter, with revenues to fall between NT$118.8-127.5 billion (US$4.22-4.53 billion) under the exchange rate of US$1 to NT$28.2.

MediaTek has also raised its internal revenue growth and gross margin projections for 2021 to 40% and 44-46%, respectively, and expect the momentum to stay strong in 2022, according to industry sources.

The company has already begun talks with its upstream supply chain partners about capacity support for 2022 and has achieved satisfactory results so far, the sources said.

MeidaTek reported consolidated revenues of NT$108.03 billion for the first quarter, up 12.1% sequentially and 77.5% on year, with gross margin arriving at 44.9% and net profits NT$25.77 billion, up 73.4% sequentially and 347% on year. The revenues and net profits were both new quarterly records.

MediaTek expects robust revenue growth in 2021

Photo: Digitimes file photo