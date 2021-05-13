MediaTek steps up hiring

Cage Chao, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES

MediaTek has kicked off its recruitment campaign for 2021, with plans to hire over 2,000 additional R&D staff, according to the Taiwan-based IC design house.

By beefing up its R&D workforce, MediaTek will be stepping up its deployments in core technologies including 5G, AI, wireless communication and smart IoT for future growth, the fabless chipmaker indicated.

MediaTek added its planned recruitment scale this year is much greater than that in previous years.

MediaTek has internally raised its revenue growth and gross margin forecast this year to 40% and 44-46%, respectively, previous reports quoted industry sources as saying. The chipmaker saw its revenue climb 30.8% on year to a record high of NT$322.15 billion (US$11.5 billion) in 2020.

MediaTek will be making aggressive investments in technology R&D this year, with a budget of US$3 billion for building more R&D assets for its next stage of growth, company CEO Rick Tsai said during an earnings call in late January.