Corning at Touch Taiwan to mark 20 years of local operations

Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Corning is at Touch Taiwan 2021 from April 21 through 23 to mark two decades of its local operations. It is showcasing a range of its glass innovations in display technologies and mobile consumer electronics, including the Ribbon Ceramics high-quality, fully-dense ceramic substrates in ribbon format, and Guardiant, an antimicrobial paint additive.

The Taiwan Panel & Corning Taiwan 20-Year Anniversary Special Exhibition, titled "Together for Tomorrow," reviews the important milestones of Taiwan's panel industry and demonstrates how the US-based firm has become a strong support for Taiwan's industries through localized operations.

"Corning has been investing in Taiwan for more than 20 years. It's our honor to share how Corning has introduced forward-looking technologies to Taiwan, invested in local R&D capacity, and cultivated next-generation innovation and digital talents in Taiwan over the last 20 years," said Daniel Tseng, president of Corning Display Technologies Taiwan. "The exhibit demonstrates Corning's comprehensive support for Taiwan's panel industry."

Corning Guardiant functions as an antimicrobial copper additive for painted surfaces. The breakthrough technology activates surfaces to kill over 99.9% of viruses and bacteria in less than two hours and retains its antimicrobial efficacy even after six years of simulated scrubbing, according to Corning. The test results were achieved using "dry test" conditions and represents more real-world conditions versus "wet test" protocols.

Corning Ribbon Ceramics are thin, flexible, high-performance ceramic substrates that are available in long ribbon and wafer formats. Corning has developed a roll-to-roll (R2R) ceramic processing method to manufacture high-quality, fully dense ceramic ribbon in a R2R format, which is an important accomplishment in the processing of inorganic materials, said the company. This new processing method introduces thin, flexible ceramic substrates in an entirely new form factor.

It is also presenting its other product lines, such as EAGLE XG Slim Glass, Gorilla Glass, and AutoGrade Gorilla Glass with ColdForm technology.