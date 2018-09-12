Gogoro to work with Yamaha for Taiwan electric scooter market

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Electric scooter maker Gogoro has announced it has been in talks with Japan's Yamaha Motor about cooperation in the Taiwan market.

The cooperation will focus on Gogoro's development and manufacturing of electric scooters for Yamaha Motor and shared use of Gogoro's battery-swapping network by users of Yamaha electric scooters. Both parties will sign a formal contract by year-end 2018.

Then, Gogoro will design and make Yamaha-brand electric scooters for the Taiwan market, with the first model of Yamaha electric scooters expected to be launched in the summer of 2019.

Sumitomo Corporation, a business partner of Gogoro and Yamaha Motor, is playing a key role in this cooperation.

Yamaha Motor entered the Taiwan motorcycle market in 1966 and sold 290,000 motorcycles produced by Yamaha Motor Taiwan in 2017. Yamaha Motor has set up an R&D center in Taiwan.

Gogoro began to sell own-brand electric scooters in Taiwan in 2015. Gogoro has set up a network of 750 battery-swapping stations around Taiwan, and it said it will expand the network to over 1,000 stations in early 2019.

The cooperation will help Gogoro expand its production of electric scooters and battery-swapping network and help Yamaha tap the local electric scooter market, industry analysts indicated.