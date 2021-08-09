中文網
    Taipei
    Home Tech Displays + Photonics
    Epistar expects full utilization for miniLED to remain till year-end 2021
    Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

    LED epitaxial wafer and chip maker Epistar has fully utilized production capacity for miniLED chips used in backlighting since mid-May 2021 and expects the full utilization to continue until the end of 2021, according to Ennostar, its parent company.

    As Epistar aims at a revenue proportion of 30% for miniLED chips for 2021, it will soon decide on expansion of the corresponding production capacity in the second half of 2021.

    In response to reports that tablet vendors will adopt OLED panels in 2022, Ennostar indicated that yield rates for OLED panels used in large-size tablets are relatively low and thus production cost is higher. Therefore OLED panels are expected to be adopted for small-size tablets while miniLED backlighting will be used in high-end large-size tablets.

    But OLED panels will still be used in high-end large-size TVs, while miniLED backlighting can be used in small- to medium-size LCD TVs, Ennostar noted.

    Epistar has reported consolidated revenues of NT$1.959 billion (US$70 million) for July, slipping 3.45% on month but hiking 115.27% on year, and those of NT$11.116 billion for January-July grew 72.31% on year.

    Lextar Electronics, a vertically-integrated LED maker also under Ennostar, had consolidated revenues of NT$675.2 million for July increasing 7.16% on month but decreasing 0.10% on year, and those of NT$4.095 billion for January-July rose 20.86% on year.

