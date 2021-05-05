Epistar sees LED orders shifted from Osram Opto

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

As car-use LED supply from Germany-based Osram Opto Semiconductors has fallen short of demand, many cevice makers have turned to Epistar for support, sending the Taiwanese firm's capacity for AlGaInP LED chips to full utilization, according to industry sources.

To cope with car-use LED shortage, Osram will maintain a quota system for its global supply until June 2021, the sources said.

Osram and Japan-based Nichia have dominated global OEM supply of LED for the automotive supply chain, the former having a global market share of over 30%, the sources noted.

Epistar, on an outsourced production basis, has supplied car-use LED for Osram for many years, the sources indicated. As Osram's in-house production of car-use LED, mainly at its factory in Malaysia, has decreased, device makers have shifted orders for such LED from Osram to Epistar, the sources said.

Osram Opto reportedly is looking to phasing out production of car-use LED chips, which offer relatively low profitability, the sources indicated, and as a result, Epistar will see more orders for such chips.

LED automotive lighting module maker Excellence Optoelectronics (EOI) has cooperated with LED chip supplier High Power Opto to develop new models of lighting modules, and has obtained certification from two North America-based automotive lamp makers, the sources noted.

Due to Osram's short supply, High Power has also obtained orders for car-use LED with shipments scheduled until mid-2022, the sources indicated.

EOI is constructing new facilities at its existing production site in northern Taiwan. The construction is expected to complete in September 2021, with production to kick off at the end of the year.