DRAM contract prices to rise 18-23% in 2Q21, says TrendForce

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei

DRAM contract prices are expected to rise 18-23% sequentially in the second quarter of 2021 with prices for PC- and server-use DRAM memory surging over 20%, according to TrendForce.

Major PC OEMs are still in negotiations with DRAM suppliers about prices for the second quarter. These negotiations have yet to conclude, but the ASP of mainstream DDR4 1Gx8 2666Mbps modules has already jumped almost 25% on quarter, said TrendForce, adding this is higher than its previous forecast of nearly 20%.

TrendForce has raised its DRAM contract price outlook for the second quarter. It estimated previously a 13-18% sequential increase.

Contract prices for PC DRAM memory are expected tol rise 23-28% in the second quarter, as demand for notebooks remains robust encouraging OEMs to be bullish about their output goals, TrendForce indicated.

As for server DRAM, contract prices for the second quarter are poised to rise 20-25% sequentially in the second quarter after rising nearly 20% in the first, TrendForce noted.