GTOC expects shipment growth in 2021

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Glass processing service provider G-Tech Optoelectronics (GTOC) expects shipments for architectural glass and automotive 3D-forming cover glass to significantly increase in 2021, according to the Taiwan-based company.

GTOC in 2017 began a strategic partnership with Kinestral Technologies to produce smart-tinting glass for the US vendor. Kinestral expects global demand for smart-tinting glass to increase in 2021, which will increase GTOC's overall shipments for architectural glass.

GTOC's automotive 3D-forming cover glass is being certified by US, European and Japanese automakers, with shipments expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2021.

GTOC has supplied AR (anti-reflective) coating glass used in 21.5-inch iMac and started shipping such glass for 27-inch iMac in third-quarter 2020, industry sources said.

Currently, glass used in consumer electronics and industrial devices accounts for 40-50% of GTOC's consolidated revenues, architectural glass for 20-25%, and automotive 3D-forming cover glass for 5-10%.

GTOC posted consolidated revenues of NT$731.3 million (US$25.1 million), gross margin of 5.23%, operating loss of NT$14.5 million and net profit of NT$12.1 million for third-quarter 2020, leading to consolidated revenues of NT$1.819 billion, gross margin of 0.25%, operating loss of NT$304.0 million and net loss of NT$237.2 million for January-September.