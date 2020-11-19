Displays
GTOC expects shipment growth in 2021
Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Glass processing service provider G-Tech Optoelectronics (GTOC) expects shipments for architectural glass and automotive 3D-forming cover glass to significantly increase in 2021, according to the Taiwan-based company.

GTOC in 2017 began a strategic partnership with Kinestral Technologies to produce smart-tinting glass for the US vendor. Kinestral expects global demand for smart-tinting glass to increase in 2021, which will increase GTOC's overall shipments for architectural glass.

GTOC's automotive 3D-forming cover glass is being certified by US, European and Japanese automakers, with shipments expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2021.

GTOC has supplied AR (anti-reflective) coating glass used in 21.5-inch iMac and started shipping such glass for 27-inch iMac in third-quarter 2020, industry sources said.

Currently, glass used in consumer electronics and industrial devices accounts for 40-50% of GTOC's consolidated revenues, architectural glass for 20-25%, and automotive 3D-forming cover glass for 5-10%.

GTOC posted consolidated revenues of NT$731.3 million (US$25.1 million), gross margin of 5.23%, operating loss of NT$14.5 million and net profit of NT$12.1 million for third-quarter 2020, leading to consolidated revenues of NT$1.819 billion, gross margin of 0.25%, operating loss of NT$304.0 million and net loss of NT$237.2 million for January-September.

Realtime news
Latest Digitimes news
Around the web
© 2020 DIGITIMES Inc. All rights reserved.
Please do not republish, publicly broadcast or publicly transmit content from this website without written permission from DIGITIMES Inc. Please contact us if you have any questions.