Suppliers start shipments for 27-inch iMac without miniLED display

Suppliers have kicked off their shipments in small volume for the new 27-inch iMac set for launch in 2022, but the device will not come with a miniLED display as previoulsy speculated, according to industry sources.

The sources pointed out that speculation about the next-generation 27-inch iMac coming with a miniLED display has been circulating in the market ever since the 24-inch iMac received a major upgrade in the CPU platform earlier this year, but the shipments of the 27-inch device in December showed that it is still equipped with a traditional LCD display.

Although the 27-inch iMac does not feature miniLED technology, LED chips used in its display are up 30-40% from the previous models, giving it a higher brightness, said the sources. The machine also features a thinner exterior design and is expected to provide consumers the choice of multiple colors as its 24-inch counterpart.

The 27-inch iMac is scheduled to be released in the spring of 2022.

Taiwan-based Radiant Opto-Electronics is currently a key supplier of backlight modules (BLMs) for Apple's PCs with the company's consolidated revenues increasing to NT$5.16 billion (US$185.51 million) in November thanks to Apple's keen order pull-ins for the 14- and 16-inch miniLED MacBook Pros, said the sources.

Radiant's consolidated revenues for the first 11 months of 2021 reached NT$51.65 billion with the performance in the fourth quarter expected to be higher than in the third quarter. The company's revenues for whole-year 2021 are expected to stay flat or rise slightly on year.

Radiant declined to comment on its orders or clients.

However, Radiant expects global notebook shipments to stay flat on year in 2022, while tablets are likely to slip within 5% on year.

Some market observers noted that Radiant shipped a total of around 20 million units of BLMs for Apple's notebooks in 2020 and the volumes are expected to pick up 20-25% on year in 2021. Although Radiant expects 2022 notebook shipments to stay flat on year, the company's overall operation in 2022 should remain positive as its orders are mainly for high-end models, the market observers said.

Radiant shipped 60 million BLMs for Apple's tablets in 2020 and the volumes are estimated to rise 5% on year in 2021, stated the market observers, adding that Radiant's shipments for tablets are expected to turn conservative in 2022 due to a deceleration in inexpensive model demand.

Radiant is currently a supplier for the displays of a US-based first-tier electric vehicle (EV) maker's automotive infotainment system, the observers said. With the company also supplying products for the automaker's central control system, the company's automotive product shipments are expected to rise over 50% on year in 2021, despite the fact that the business only accounts for a tiny portion of the company's overall revenues, the market observer pointed out.