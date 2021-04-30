M1 chip takes credit for record Mac sales in 1Q21

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

Apple saw first-quarter 2021 sales of its MacBook series adopting M1 chips grow 4.9% sequentially and 70.09% on year to a record quarterly high of US$9.102 billion, mainly driven by growing popularity of in-house developed M1 processors and strong demand for stay-at-home applications, according to Apple CEO Tim Cook.

Nevertheless, Cook has warned of potential product shortages later in the year, saying at a recent company event that components supply issues could affect Apple's offerings that feature its own M1 chip, including the new iPad Pro and iMac 2021.

Cook added that it would be "very, very difficult" to predict when the shortages would end.

As many components used in Apple devices usually entail special specs and higher units prices, and therefore their suppliers are fewer than for general-specs components, making it more difficult for the vendor to diversity components supply sources, Taiwan's notebook supply chain sources said.

Components shortages are worsening in the second quarter, particularly logic ICs, and are unlikely to ease in the second half of the year, the sources noted, adding that a slowdown in terminal market demand would be a natural solution to the issue.

The sources continued worldwide end users have responded positively to Apple devices featuring Arm-based M1 processors thanks to their friendlier prices, better computing performance and longer battery durability, compared to counterpart models using Intel processors.

As Apple is set to launch M2 chip later in the year, sales of Mac series are expected to surge further, with main assemblers Quanta Computer and Foxconn Technology poised to significantly ramp up their shipments as a result, the sources said.