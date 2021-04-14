MediaTek steps up BT substrate purchases

Jay Liu, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

MediaTek has stepped up its purchases of BT substrates for use in its 5G mobile SoCs from suppliers including Unimicron Technology and Kinsus Interconnect Technology, as part of its efforts to expand presence in the 5G handset AP market, according to industry sources.

MediaTek has continued to roll out diverse 5G SoCs since 2020 seeking to significantly boost the penetration of its offerings in all smartphone segments, requiring sufficient BT-based FCCSP substrates for processing its chips, the sources said.

Its two major substrate suppliers Unimicron and Kinsus have seen clear visibility of orders from MediaTek through the end of August, indicating their shipments of BT substrates will remain robust in the first half of the year before ramping up further in the peak season, the sources said.

As the supply of BT substrates is less tight than ABF substrates, price hikes for the former will be smaller than the latter, the sources said, adding that makers may raise quotes by 1-2% quarter by quarter by the end of the year to reflect increased costs for upstream materials.