Wistron partners with AppWorks to recruit startups for emerging businesses

Judy Lin, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES

Wistron has partnered with AppWorks to activate an accelerator program, aiming to recruit startups particularly from the AI, cloud computing and cyber security industries.

Wistron has been cooperating with AppWorks since 2014 and is a major shareholder of AppWorks Fund II and III. Wistron also invested in several startups incubated by AppWorks including cyber security solution developer Umbo Computer Vision, machine learning platform developer MoBagel and pet healthcare AI designer Aniware.

Wistron's accelerator program is open to applicants twice a year with accepted startups also eligible for AppWorks' accelerator and cooperation with Wistron's affiliates.

So far, Wistron has invested a total of over NT$10 billion (US$348.25 million) in 50-60 companies that cover emerging applications such as those for education, enterprise services, IoT and medical care.