HP to outsource China laser printer production to Foxconn
Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

HP will outsource to Foxconn Electronics (Hon Hai) laser printer production currently handled by one of its own plants in Weihai, China and will also transfer the plant's personnel to Foxconn, with transfer expected to complete by fourth-quarter 2022, according to industry sources.

Weihai is an important production base of HP, which also runs other printer production lines there, and Foxconn, by undertaking outsourced production from HP, will become a part of that ecosystem, the sources said.

HP will continue to manage its Weihai production base and provide technical support for Foxconn, the sources said.

Foxconn used to be an inkjet printer OEM for HP and the latest partnership will strengthen its ties with the US client, the sources indicated.

