CCL maker Iteq upbeat about 2Q21

Jay Liu, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

Taiwan-based CCL supplier Iteq expects its revenues to be driven by a continued influx of orders for server and 5G base station applications in the second quarter of 2021.

Iteq pointed out its shipments of high-frequency/speed CCL for server boards will ramp up further in the second quarter as order momentum has strengthened significantly thanks to the upcoming replacement demand for servers adopting new Intel and AMD processors. The company expects sever applications to be the major growth driver for its sales of high-end CCL offerings this year.

Iteq will also see a significant increase in shipments of high-frequency/speed CCLs for 5G base stations in the months ahead, as Chinese clients are gradually resuming shipment pull-ins, European clients are strengthening order placement momentum, and even Korean customers are also approaching the company for capacity support, the company said.

It has also sustained stable shipments for consumer devices including handsets, notebooks, desktops and graphic cards, and its shipments for automotive applications are likely to pick up along with the easing of automotive chips shortages.

To meet the increasing demand, Iteq is set to commercialize a new monthly capacity of 600,000 pieces at its plant in Jiangxi, China in the third quarter of the year. A second-stage capacity expansion at the plant will be completed for production in the first quarter of 2022 at the earliest, according to the company.

Iteq's first-quarter 2021 revenues surged 31.65% on year to NT$7.397 billion (US$264.18 million), a new high for the same quarter. Its corresponding net earnings jumped 70.25% on year to NT$643 million.