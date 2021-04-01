Taiwan to set up IoV R&D and certification center

Bryan Chuang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Taiwan's Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MOTC) is looking to establish an IoV R&D and certification center in a bid to boost development and application.

MOTC will collaborate with Taiwan Telematics Industry Association (TTIA) and Germany-based TUV Rheinland to work out technological standards for IoV hardware/software products and technologies as well as establish corresponding testing and certification mechanism and processes.

Commissioned by MOTC, TTIA has invited related enterprises and research organizations to form a task force for setting information and communication standards between controllers of traffic lights/signs and roadside IoV facilities.