Qualcomm rolls out new 7nm 5G smartphone chip

Cage Chao, Taipei; Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES

Qualcomm has rolled out its new Snapdragon 870 series to further enhance its 5G smartphone chip lineup. The new 5G chip is built using TSMC's 7nm process technology.

The 870 5G mobile platform is a follow-on to the flagship Snapdragon 865 Plus, which features a Qualcomm Kryo 585 CPU prime core clock speed of up to 3.2 GHz. The new Snapdragon 870 is designed to deliver increased performance across the board for geared-up gameplay with Elite Gaming experiences, global 5G sub-6GHz and mmWave, and intuitive AI, said Qualcomm.

"Building upon the success of Snapdragon 865 and 865 Plus, the new Snapdragon 870 was designed to address OEM and mobile industry requirements," said Kedar Kondap, vice president, product management, Qualcomm Technologies. "Snapdragon 870 will power a selection of flagship devices from key customers including Motorola, iQOO, OnePlus, Oppo, and Xiaomi."

"At Motorola, we strive to deliver meaningful innovations that matter to our consumers, and we are glad to announce that soon we will bring the new Snapdragon 870 5G Mobile Platform into our portfolio, unleashing the power of our smartphones to new and unique experiences," said Sergio Buniac, president, Motorola Mobility, as cited by the chip vendor. "With this platform, we also reinforce our commitment with 5G technology, as network expands across the globe we continue to do so in our portfolio."

"By working closely with the world's leading technology innovators like Qualcomm Technologies, we have been continuously building superior products and bringing premium mobile experiences to global users," said Qualcomm cited Kinder Liu, chief operating officer and head of R&D, OnePlus, as saying. "The flagship performance and exceptional 5G connectivity provided by the Snapdragon 870 5G Mobile Platform coupled with OnePlus' unique innovative technologies and optimization, we look forward to delivering lightning-fast 5G speeds and ultra-smooth mobile experiences to more users."

Commercial devices based on Snapdragon 870 are expected to be announced in the first quarter of 2021, said Qualcomm.