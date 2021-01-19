Mobile + telecom
CHT earmarks NT$300 million for AIoT project in Kaohsiung
Max Wang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

Chunghwa Telecom (CHT) has announced a NT$300 million (US$10.71 million) investment project that will establish basic telecom infrastructure, cloud servers and 5G networks in an AIoT base, dubbed Asia New Bay Area, in Kaohsiung, southern Taiwan.

Being a member company of the 5G AIoT International Alliance initiated by the Kaohsiung City government in late 2020, CHT will carry out the project together with other member companies, including Coretronic, Jorjin Technologies, Techman Robot and WiAdvance Technology, said CHT chairman Chi-mau Sheih .

The investment project will also create more than 500 jobs over the next three years, Sheih said.

The area will serve as a demonstration field for 5G vertical applications dedicated to smart manufacturing, AR/VR application, drone patrolling, logistics, smart street lamps and environmental inspection, Sheih added.

CHT will also set up a 5G private network within the AIoT base to help accelerate local digital transformation and industrial development in the surrounding areas.

CHT chairman Sheih Chi-mau

CHT chairman Chi-mau Sheih
Photo: Company

