Green energy
CHT, Vitec jointly install rooftop PV systems
Max Wang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Chunghwa Telecom (CHT), which has invested in renewable enegry business, has disclosed it has worked with Vitec Energy Taiwan to install two rooftop PV systems totaling nearly 3MWp in Yilan County, northeastern Taiwan.

Vitec is Japan-based Restar Holdings' wholly-owned subsidiary engaged in development of renewable energy in Taiwan.

One of the rooftop systems is at Alchemy Steel and the other Yi Lian Steel Manufacturing, CHT said, adding the two systems can generate an estimated three million kWh of electricity a year, equivalent to annual carbon reductions by 1,600 metric tons.

Vitec has completed 12 rooftop PV systems totaling 7.3MWp in Taiwan since it was established in mid-2019.

CHT began non-operating investment in renewable energy generation in 2015, and has invested in 450 projects with total installation capacity of over 270MW, CHT indicated, addig it has also used ICT and IoT technologies to develop iEN cloud-based energy monitoring system connected to PV power-generating facilities.

Latest Digitimes news
Around the web
Interviews
Topics
Quarterly research reports

Taiwan LCD monitors – 3Q 2020

Taiwan LCD TVs – 3Q 2020

Taiwan large-size LCD panels – 3Q 2020

Special reports

Global mobile device shipment forecasts, 2021 and beyond: Smartphones, notebooks and tablets

Outbreak impact: China smartphone and AP shipments

Coronavirus impact special report: Mobile devices

Research analysis
  1. Digitimes Research worldwide notebook shipment update – October 2020
  2. Top-5 notebook brands see October shipments hit year's new high, says Digitimes Research
  3. Taiwan top-3 foundries to see combined revenue surge 30% in 2020, says Digitimes Research
© 2020 DIGITIMES Inc. All rights reserved.
Please do not republish, publicly broadcast or publicly transmit content from this website without written permission from DIGITIMES Inc. Please contact us if you have any questions.