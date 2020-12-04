CHT, Vitec jointly install rooftop PV systems

Max Wang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Chunghwa Telecom (CHT), which has invested in renewable enegry business, has disclosed it has worked with Vitec Energy Taiwan to install two rooftop PV systems totaling nearly 3MWp in Yilan County, northeastern Taiwan.

Vitec is Japan-based Restar Holdings' wholly-owned subsidiary engaged in development of renewable energy in Taiwan.

One of the rooftop systems is at Alchemy Steel and the other Yi Lian Steel Manufacturing, CHT said, adding the two systems can generate an estimated three million kWh of electricity a year, equivalent to annual carbon reductions by 1,600 metric tons.

Vitec has completed 12 rooftop PV systems totaling 7.3MWp in Taiwan since it was established in mid-2019.

CHT began non-operating investment in renewable energy generation in 2015, and has invested in 450 projects with total installation capacity of over 270MW, CHT indicated, addig it has also used ICT and IoT technologies to develop iEN cloud-based energy monitoring system connected to PV power-generating facilities.