Jorjin developing customized AR smart glasses solutions

Smart glasses and industrial IoT solution developer Jorjin Technologies has focused on developing customized AR smart glasses solutions mainly for manufacturing, medical care and exhibition activities and expects to ship more than 1,000 such AR smart glasses in 2021, according to company chairman Tom Liang.

Jorjin has also adopted Qualcomm's Snapdragon XR1 processors to provide AR smart glasses reference designs and SDK for more than 100 partners to develop AR smart glasses solutions, Liang said.

There are no global standard operating systems for AR and VR applications and the corresponding human-machine interfaces and communication models need to be optimized, Liang explained.

Viewing that pico-projection technology is crucial to development of AR smart glasses, Jorjin in 2013 began to cooperate with Seiko Epson to combine Jorjin-developed hardware reference designs and modular solutions for AR smart glasses with Epson's optical technology, Liang noted. In 2020, Jorjin adopted Epson's optical components/modules to launch in-house-developed AR smart glasses, J-Reality J7EF, Liang said.

Jorjin-developed AR smart glasses solutions support smart manufacturing, assembly lines, inspection and maintenance of equipment and facilities. Jorjin has cooperated with Chunghwa Telecom (CHT) to offer AR smart glasses solutions for industrial remote collaboration. For medical care, Jorjin's solutions have been used in remote medical care and surgical operation.

Jorjin posted consolidated revenues of NT$146.2 million (US$5.2 million), gross margin of 31.54%, operating loss of NT$41.6 million and net loss of NT$34.7 million for first-half 2021.