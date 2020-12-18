CHT revving up for international communication business

Chunghwa Telecom (CHT) has shifted the focus of its international communication business to information security, hybrid cloud, AIoT, big data and CDN (content delivery network) applications, according to Chen chin-chou, vice president of CHT international business group.

CHT has seen its related international businesses and data traffic volumes growing significantly in recent years, demanding it to expand network bandwidth with faster speeds, Chen said. Besides, as both Google and Microsoft have set up their respective data centers in Taiwan, local network architecture also needs to be upgraded.

In response, CHT has teamed with network companies such as VMware to accelerate the development of related SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) technologies to smarten its networks through a virtual architecture, Chen said.

CHT has been keen on establishing network nodes, undersea cables, and satellite base stations to construct international communications networks, Chen said. CHT now operates a total of 57 network nodes and 27 submarine cable systems commanding a broadband width of over 20TB.

The company plans to build three additional submarine cables in the next three years, including the Southeast Asia-Japan 2 (SJC2), which will be completed in 2022.

