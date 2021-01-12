Taiwan yet to release spectrum for private 5G networks

Bryan Chuang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

Taiwan's National Communications Commission (NCC) has yet to set a timetable for releasing a portion of the 5G spectrum supporting private 5G network applications.

The appropriation of the 5G spectrum for private enterprise networks may not come until the government fixes the tariff rates for spectrum usage, which is to be set between 2021 and 2022, according to industry sources, .

Many Taiwan-based networking equipment makers, including Alpha Networks, Foxconn Technology, Compal Electronics and HTC, are all ready to begin mass-production for network devices supporting 4.8-4.9 GHz frequencies.

With demand for such devices from local companies not being seen on the horizon, these equipment suppliers are likely to tap markets in Japan and China initially, said the sources.

The Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA), stating it will ask NCC to accelerate the commercialization of 4.8-4.9 GHz bands, said it will not stop its efforts to promote joint development of relevant networking devices between ITRI (Industrial Technology Research Institute) and local companies.

The ministry noted that 4.8-4.9 GHz-enabled devices developed by Alpha Networks with technology transferred from ITRI are finding their way into Japan's 5G market.