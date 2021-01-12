Mobile + telecom
Taiwan yet to release spectrum for private 5G networks
Bryan Chuang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

Taiwan's National Communications Commission (NCC) has yet to set a timetable for releasing a portion of the 5G spectrum supporting private 5G network applications.

The appropriation of the 5G spectrum for private enterprise networks may not come until the government fixes the tariff rates for spectrum usage, which is to be set between 2021 and 2022, according to industry sources, .

Many Taiwan-based networking equipment makers, including Alpha Networks, Foxconn Technology, Compal Electronics and HTC, are all ready to begin mass-production for network devices supporting 4.8-4.9 GHz frequencies.

With demand for such devices from local companies not being seen on the horizon, these equipment suppliers are likely to tap markets in Japan and China initially, said the sources.

The Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA), stating it will ask NCC to accelerate the commercialization of 4.8-4.9 GHz bands, said it will not stop its efforts to promote joint development of relevant networking devices between ITRI (Industrial Technology Research Institute) and local companies.

The ministry noted that 4.8-4.9 GHz-enabled devices developed by Alpha Networks with technology transferred from ITRI are finding their way into Japan's 5G market.

Realtime news
Latest Digitimes news
Around the web
Interviews
Topics
  • Taiwan notebook ODMs
Quarterly research reports

Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond

Taiwan LCD monitors – 3Q 2020

Taiwan LCD TVs – 3Q 2020

Special reports

Global server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2021

China semiconductor industry: From 13th 5-year Plan to 14th 5-year Plan, 2015-2025

Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond

Research analysis
  1. Samsung to advance QLED, microLED TV technologies in 2021
  2. 5G private networks to help Taiwan makers step into Open RAN
  3. AI makes RPA intelligent
This website adheres to all nine of NewsGuard's standards of credibility and transparency.
© 2021 DIGITIMES Inc. All rights reserved.
Please do not republish, publicly broadcast or publicly transmit content from this website without written permission from DIGITIMES Inc. Please contact us if you have any questions.