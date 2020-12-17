Mobile + telecom
5G private networks to gain momentum
Sammi Huang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

The Taiwan government has made a good decision appropriating a portion of the 5G spectrum for private network applications enabling enterprises to optimize their respective technologies, according to TH Tung, chairman of Pegatron.

5G is a technology that should not be monopolized by telecom operators, and therefore related supply chain makers of any industry will strive to develop and utilize 5G and even 6G private networks, Tung said.

Tung made the remarks on the sidelines of a recent Taipei Computer Association (TCA) meeting when asked about the commencement of a 5G mmWave private network at a smart factory of ASE Technology in Kaohsiung on December 16.

Citing SpaceX as an example, Tung said the US company has managed to integrate its vehicle and aerospace communications systems into a close and safe private 5G/6G network. By doing so, the company will enhance its competitiveness without relying on telecom players' support.

It remains to be seen whether the pandemic's impacts will hamper the demand for related 5G applications in the near term. However, the evolving network, information and digital technologies will help ease the virus impacts in the medium- to long-term, Tung commented.

Pegatron chairman TH Tung

Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, December 2020

