AI-based AOI, AMRs adopted for smart manufacturing

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Many manufacturers have generally adopted AI-based AOI (automated optical inspection) solutions and autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) as initial subsystems on their way to installing large smart manufacturing systems based on Industry 4.0 architecture, according to industry sources.

AI-based AOI solutions and AMRs are seen as the most efficient tools for smart manufacturing among various subsystems, the sources said.

LCD panel maker AU Optronics (AUO) has introduced an AI-based AOI solution developed by Adlink Technology to its production lines, with accuracy in quality inspection rising from 35% at the beginning to 95% currently, the sources noted.

IPC maker Aaeon Technology has adopted an AI-based AOI solution developed by IntelligenX for its factory in northern Taiwan, the sources indicated. Aaeon has combined its AI-based edge computing R&D results with IntelligenX's capability to develop AOI solutions for detecting PCB defects, hiking inspection efficiency by over 10 times, the sources said.

IntelligenX uses algorithmic models to reduce computers' computing loads to quicken recognition of images during inspection, the company noted, adding that it can develop customized algorithms based on clients' needs.

AMRs are likely to replace AGVs (automated guided vehicles), which are lese able to meet operational needs at smart factories, the sources noted. However, AGVs are still widely used at factories currently, the sources said.

Adlink and Foxconn Electronics have established FARobot, a joint venture specifically for developing AMRs, with Foxconn likely to adopt such AMRs for its factories.