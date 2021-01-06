Epistar to book asset impairment of NT$3.96 billion

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

LED epitaxial wafer and chip maker Epistar will recognize NT$3.96 billion (US$138 million) in asset impairment in its 2020 financial report, equivalent to reduction in the net EPS by an estimated NT$3.70.

The asset impairment will not affect future financial reports by EnnoStar, a holding company jointly established by Epistar and vertically-integrated LED firm Lextar Electronics to wholly own each, Epistar said, adding that Epistar's financial reports will be consolidated into EnnoStar's beginning from EnnoStar's listing on Taiwan Stock Exchange on January 6, 2021.

Epistar said it acquired a 100% stake in fellow maker Formosa Epitaxy via a stock swap in 2014. As the LED sector has seen intense price competition and Formosa Epitaxy is unlikely to transition to miniLED, Epistar has assessed impairment of the assets concerned and decided to recognize impaired goodwill of NT$3.18 billion and related impaired fixed assets of NT$350 million, Epistar explained.

LED packaging service provider Unity Opto Technology, one of its local clients, pledged its stake in an invested company as collateral for Epistar's account receivable, Epistar said. Because the invested company's operation is unhealthy, Epistar has decided to recognize the loss of account receivable as impaired assets of NT$430 million, the company indicated.

With cash and cash equivalent of NT$6.51 billion in total and a debt ratio of 26.3%, Epistar said it is currently healthy financially, and it will focus on LEDs for smart sensing and automotive lighting as well as development of miniLED and microLED.