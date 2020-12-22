Bits + chips
Taiwan November export orders hit record
Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Taiwan-based makers received export orders totaling US$57.78 billion in November 2020, hitting a monthly record for the month straight, and increasing 12.0% sequentially and 29.7% on year, according to the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA).

The makers' overseas production took up 59.2% of the total.

IT/communication and electronic products were the top two categories in November, the former generating US$20.82 billion and the latter US$17.19 billion.

Export orders totaled US$473.11 billion for January-November, the highest-ever for the 11-month period with on-year growth of 7.3%.

MOEA: Taiwan main export markets by order value, November 2020 (US$b)

Market

Nov 2020

Jan-Nov 2020

Amount

Proportion of total

Y/Y

Amount

Proportion of total

Y/Y

US

18.13

31.4%

30.6%

143.77

30.4%

12.7%

China plus HK

12.83

22.2%

23.3%

121.63

25.7%

11.9%

Europe

14.39

24.9%

50.2%

95.38

20.2%

8.3%

Japan

2.93

5.1%

25.3%

25.49

5.4%

(0.8%)

Six ASEAN countries

4.58

7.9%

22.9%

41.68

8.8%

3.1%

Source: MOEA, compiled by Digitimes, December 2020

