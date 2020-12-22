Taiwan November export orders hit record

Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Taiwan-based makers received export orders totaling US$57.78 billion in November 2020, hitting a monthly record for the month straight, and increasing 12.0% sequentially and 29.7% on year, according to the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA).

The makers' overseas production took up 59.2% of the total.

IT/communication and electronic products were the top two categories in November, the former generating US$20.82 billion and the latter US$17.19 billion.

Export orders totaled US$473.11 billion for January-November, the highest-ever for the 11-month period with on-year growth of 7.3%.

MOEA: Taiwan main export markets by order value, November 2020 (US$b) Market Nov 2020 Jan-Nov 2020 Amount Proportion of total Y/Y Amount Proportion of total Y/Y US 18.13 31.4% 30.6% 143.77 30.4% 12.7% China plus HK 12.83 22.2% 23.3% 121.63 25.7% 11.9% Europe 14.39 24.9% 50.2% 95.38 20.2% 8.3% Japan 2.93 5.1% 25.3% 25.49 5.4% (0.8%) Six ASEAN countries 4.58 7.9% 22.9% 41.68 8.8% 3.1%

Source: MOEA, compiled by Digitimes, December 2020