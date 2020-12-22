Taiwan November export orders hit record

Taiwan-based makers received export orders totaling US$57.78 billion in November 2020, hitting a monthly record for the month straight, and increasing 12.0% sequentially and 29.7% on year, according to the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA).
The makers' overseas production took up 59.2% of the total.
IT/communication and electronic products were the top two categories in November, the former generating US$20.82 billion and the latter US$17.19 billion.
Export orders totaled US$473.11 billion for January-November, the highest-ever for the 11-month period with on-year growth of 7.3%.
MOEA: Taiwan main export markets by order value, November 2020 (US$b)
Market
Nov 2020
Jan-Nov 2020
Amount
Proportion of total
Y/Y
Amount
Proportion of total
Y/Y
US
18.13
31.4%
30.6%
143.77
30.4%
12.7%
China plus HK
12.83
22.2%
23.3%
121.63
25.7%
11.9%
Europe
14.39
24.9%
50.2%
95.38
20.2%
8.3%
Japan
2.93
5.1%
25.3%
25.49
5.4%
(0.8%)
Six ASEAN countries
4.58
7.9%
22.9%
41.68
8.8%
3.1%
Source: MOEA, compiled by Digitimes, December 2020