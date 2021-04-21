Bits + chips
Taiwan March export orders increase
Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Taiwan-based makers received export orders worth US$53.66 billion in March 2021, increasing 26.0% sequentially and 33.3% on year, according to the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA).

Taiwan-based makers' overseas production took up 49.3% of the value.

Electronics and IT/communication products were the top two categories in terms value for March, the former generating US$15.84 billion and the latter US$14.02 billion.

Export orders totaled US$148.97 billion in first-quarter 2021, slipping 12.3% sequentially but growing 42.9% on year.

MOEA: Taiwan main export markets, March 2021 (US$b)

Market

Mar 2021

Jan-Mar 2021

Amount

Proportion of total

Y/Y

Amount

Proportion of total

Y/Y

US

15.65

29.2%

33.2%

42.67

28.6%

43.3%

China (HK included)

14.28

26.6%

34.1%

39.28

26.4%

47.1%

Europe

10.01

18.7%

30.4%

30.10

20.2%

49.7%

Japan

2.81

5.2%

30.4%

7.97

5.3%

42.0%

Six ASEAN countries

5.36

10.0%

44.6%

13.96

9.4%

39.9%

Source: MOEA, compiled by Digitimes, April 2021

