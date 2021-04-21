Taiwan March export orders increase

Taiwan-based makers received export orders worth US$53.66 billion in March 2021, increasing 26.0% sequentially and 33.3% on year, according to the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA).
Taiwan-based makers' overseas production took up 49.3% of the value.
Electronics and IT/communication products were the top two categories in terms value for March, the former generating US$15.84 billion and the latter US$14.02 billion.
Export orders totaled US$148.97 billion in first-quarter 2021, slipping 12.3% sequentially but growing 42.9% on year.
MOEA: Taiwan main export markets, March 2021 (US$b)
Market
Mar 2021
Jan-Mar 2021
Amount
Proportion of total
Y/Y
Amount
Proportion of total
Y/Y
US
15.65
29.2%
33.2%
42.67
28.6%
43.3%
China (HK included)
14.28
26.6%
34.1%
39.28
26.4%
47.1%
Europe
10.01
18.7%
30.4%
30.10
20.2%
49.7%
Japan
2.81
5.2%
30.4%
7.97
5.3%
42.0%
Six ASEAN countries
5.36
10.0%
44.6%
13.96
9.4%
39.9%
Source: MOEA, compiled by Digitimes, April 2021