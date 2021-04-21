Taiwan March export orders increase

Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Taiwan-based makers received export orders worth US$53.66 billion in March 2021, increasing 26.0% sequentially and 33.3% on year, according to the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA).

Taiwan-based makers' overseas production took up 49.3% of the value.

Electronics and IT/communication products were the top two categories in terms value for March, the former generating US$15.84 billion and the latter US$14.02 billion.

Export orders totaled US$148.97 billion in first-quarter 2021, slipping 12.3% sequentially but growing 42.9% on year.

MOEA: Taiwan main export markets, March 2021 (US$b) Market Mar 2021 Jan-Mar 2021 Amount Proportion of total Y/Y Amount Proportion of total Y/Y US 15.65 29.2% 33.2% 42.67 28.6% 43.3% China (HK included) 14.28 26.6% 34.1% 39.28 26.4% 47.1% Europe 10.01 18.7% 30.4% 30.10 20.2% 49.7% Japan 2.81 5.2% 30.4% 7.97 5.3% 42.0% Six ASEAN countries 5.36 10.0% 44.6% 13.96 9.4% 39.9%

Source: MOEA, compiled by Digitimes, April 2021