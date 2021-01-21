Bits + chips
Taiwan December export orders hit record
Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Taiwan-based makers received export orders totaling US$60.55 billion in December 2020, hitting a monthly record for the fourth consecutive month with increases of 4.8% sequentially and 38.3% on year, according to the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA).

Makers' overseas production took up 54.9% of the total.

IT/communication and electronic products were the top two export categories in December, the former generating monthly record of US$19.29 billion and the latter US$19.21 billion.

Export orders totaled US$169.92 billion in fourth-quarter 2020, the highest-ever quarterly level with growths of 20.4% sequentially and 25.3% on year, while US$533.66 billion for the whole year hit annual record, rising 10.1% on year.

MOEA: Taiwan's main export markets, December 2020 (US$b)

Market

Dec 2020

2020

Amount

Proportion of total

Y/Y

Amount

Proportion of total

Y/Y

US

17.85

29.5%

40.5%

161.62

30.3%

15.2%

China plus HK

16.03

26.5%

54.3%

137.66

25.8%

15.6%

Europe

13.51

22.3%

35.0%

108.89

20.4%

11.1%

Japan

3.09

5.1%

31.2%

28.57

5.4%

1.9%

Six ASEAN countries

4.81

7.9%

31.3%

46.49

8.7%

5.5%

Source: MOEA, compiled by Digitimes, January 2021

Realtime news
Latest Digitimes news
Around the web
Interviews
Topics
Quarterly research reports

Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond

Taiwan LCD monitors – 3Q 2020

Taiwan LCD TVs – 3Q 2020

Special reports

Global server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2021

China semiconductor industry: From 13th 5-year Plan to 14th 5-year Plan, 2015-2025

Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond

Research analysis
  1. UWB application is on rise, says Digitimes Research
  2. Low-temperature operating problem for EV-use batteries solvable, says Digitimes Research
  3. Depth sensors keys in robot navigation, says Digitimes Research
This website adheres to all nine of NewsGuard's standards of credibility and transparency.
© 2021 DIGITIMES Inc. All rights reserved.
Please do not republish, publicly broadcast or publicly transmit content from this website without written permission from DIGITIMES Inc. Please contact us if you have any questions.