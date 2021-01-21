Taiwan December export orders hit record

Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Taiwan-based makers received export orders totaling US$60.55 billion in December 2020, hitting a monthly record for the fourth consecutive month with increases of 4.8% sequentially and 38.3% on year, according to the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA).

Makers' overseas production took up 54.9% of the total.

IT/communication and electronic products were the top two export categories in December, the former generating monthly record of US$19.29 billion and the latter US$19.21 billion.

Export orders totaled US$169.92 billion in fourth-quarter 2020, the highest-ever quarterly level with growths of 20.4% sequentially and 25.3% on year, while US$533.66 billion for the whole year hit annual record, rising 10.1% on year.

MOEA: Taiwan's main export markets, December 2020 (US$b) Market Dec 2020 2020 Amount Proportion of total Y/Y Amount Proportion of total Y/Y US 17.85 29.5% 40.5% 161.62 30.3% 15.2% China plus HK 16.03 26.5% 54.3% 137.66 25.8% 15.6% Europe 13.51 22.3% 35.0% 108.89 20.4% 11.1% Japan 3.09 5.1% 31.2% 28.57 5.4% 1.9% Six ASEAN countries 4.81 7.9% 31.3% 46.49 8.7% 5.5%

Source: MOEA, compiled by Digitimes, January 2021