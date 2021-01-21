Taiwan December export orders hit record

Taiwan-based makers received export orders totaling US$60.55 billion in December 2020, hitting a monthly record for the fourth consecutive month with increases of 4.8% sequentially and 38.3% on year, according to the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA).
Makers' overseas production took up 54.9% of the total.
IT/communication and electronic products were the top two export categories in December, the former generating monthly record of US$19.29 billion and the latter US$19.21 billion.
Export orders totaled US$169.92 billion in fourth-quarter 2020, the highest-ever quarterly level with growths of 20.4% sequentially and 25.3% on year, while US$533.66 billion for the whole year hit annual record, rising 10.1% on year.
MOEA: Taiwan's main export markets, December 2020 (US$b)
Market
Dec 2020
2020
Amount
Proportion of total
Y/Y
Amount
Proportion of total
Y/Y
US
17.85
29.5%
40.5%
161.62
30.3%
15.2%
China plus HK
16.03
26.5%
54.3%
137.66
25.8%
15.6%
Europe
13.51
22.3%
35.0%
108.89
20.4%
11.1%
Japan
3.09
5.1%
31.2%
28.57
5.4%
1.9%
Six ASEAN countries
4.81
7.9%
31.3%
46.49
8.7%
5.5%
Source: MOEA, compiled by Digitimes, January 2021