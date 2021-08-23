Taiwan July export orders up

Taiwan-based makers received export orders totaling US$55.30 billion in July 2021, increasing 2.9% sequentially and 21.4% on year, according to the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA).
Taiwan-based makers' overseas production took up 50.1% of the total value.
Electronic and IT/communication products were the top two categories in July export order value, the former generating US$16.34 billion and the latter US$15.08 billion.
Export orders totaled US$365.22 billion for January-July, up 36.2% on year.
MOEA: Taiwan main export markets, July 2021 (US$b)
Market
Jul 2021
Jan-Jul 2021
Amount
Proportion of total
Y/Y
Amount
Proportion of total
Y/Y
US
16.44
29.7%
16.5%
106.54
29.2%
33.0%
China plus HK
14.40
26.0%
20.1%
96.93
26.5%
38.9%
Europe
10.19
18.4%
14.3%
70.48
19.3%
33.9%
Japan
3.05
5.5%
27.6%
19.65
5.4%
36.5%
Six ASEAN countries
5.35
9.7%
33.7%
35.15
9.6%
43.2%
Source: MOEA, compiled by Digitimes, August 2021