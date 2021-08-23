Taiwan July export orders up

Taiwan-based makers received export orders totaling US$55.30 billion in July 2021, increasing 2.9% sequentially and 21.4% on year, according to the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA).

Taiwan-based makers' overseas production took up 50.1% of the total value.

Electronic and IT/communication products were the top two categories in July export order value, the former generating US$16.34 billion and the latter US$15.08 billion.

Export orders totaled US$365.22 billion for January-July, up 36.2% on year.

MOEA: Taiwan main export markets, July 2021 (US$b) Market Jul 2021 Jan-Jul 2021 Amount Proportion of total Y/Y Amount Proportion of total Y/Y US 16.44 29.7% 16.5% 106.54 29.2% 33.0% China plus HK 14.40 26.0% 20.1% 96.93 26.5% 38.9% Europe 10.19 18.4% 14.3% 70.48 19.3% 33.9% Japan 3.05 5.5% 27.6% 19.65 5.4% 36.5% Six ASEAN countries 5.35 9.7% 33.7% 35.15 9.6% 43.2%

Source: MOEA, compiled by Digitimes, August 2021