    Taipei
    Tue, Aug 24, 2021
    20:21
    cloudy
    27°C
    Taiwan July export orders up
    Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei 0

    Taiwan-based makers received export orders totaling US$55.30 billion in July 2021, increasing 2.9% sequentially and 21.4% on year, according to the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA).

    Taiwan-based makers' overseas production took up 50.1% of the total value.

    Electronic and IT/communication products were the top two categories in July export order value, the former generating US$16.34 billion and the latter US$15.08 billion.

    Export orders totaled US$365.22 billion for January-July, up 36.2% on year.

    MOEA: Taiwan main export markets, July 2021 (US$b)

    Market

    Jul 2021

    Jan-Jul 2021

    Amount

    Proportion of total

    Y/Y

    Amount

    Proportion of total

    Y/Y

    US

    16.44

    29.7%

    16.5%

    106.54

    29.2%

    33.0%

    China plus HK

    14.40

    26.0%

    20.1%

    96.93

    26.5%

    38.9%

    Europe

    10.19

    18.4%

    14.3%

    70.48

    19.3%

    33.9%

    Japan

    3.05

    5.5%

    27.6%

    19.65

    5.4%

    36.5%

    Six ASEAN countries

    5.35

    9.7%

    33.7%

    35.15

    9.6%

    43.2%

    Source: MOEA, compiled by Digitimes, August 2021

