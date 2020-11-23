Taiwan October export orders hit record

Taiwan-based makers received export orders totaling US$51.59 billion in October 2020, hitting a record for the second consecutive month, increasing 3.1% sequentially and 2.7% on year, according to the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA).
Taiwan-based makers' overseas production took up 57.4% of the total.
IT/communication and electronic products were the top two categories in value for October, the former generating US$17.03 billion and the latter US$15.21 billion.
Export orders totaled US$415.33 billion for January-October, up 4.8% on year.
MOEA: Taiwan main export markets by order value, October 2020 (US$b)
Market
Oct 2020
Jan-Oct 2020
Amount
Proportion of total
Y/Y
Amount
Proportion of total
Y/Y
US
16.95
32.9%
17.1%
125.64
30.3%
10.5%
China plus HK
11.78
22.8%
10.7%
108.80
26.2%
10.7%
Europe
11.44
22.2%
(0.1%)
81.00
19.5%
3.2%
Japan
2.75
5.3%
18.6%
22.55
5.4%
(3.4%)
Six ASEAN countries
4.06
7.9%
6.1%
37.10
8.9%
1.1%
Source: MOEA, compiled by Digitimes, November 2020