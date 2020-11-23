Taiwan October export orders hit record

Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Taiwan-based makers received export orders totaling US$51.59 billion in October 2020, hitting a record for the second consecutive month, increasing 3.1% sequentially and 2.7% on year, according to the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA).

Taiwan-based makers' overseas production took up 57.4% of the total.

IT/communication and electronic products were the top two categories in value for October, the former generating US$17.03 billion and the latter US$15.21 billion.

Export orders totaled US$415.33 billion for January-October, up 4.8% on year.

MOEA: Taiwan main export markets by order value, October 2020 (US$b) Market Oct 2020 Jan-Oct 2020 Amount Proportion of total Y/Y Amount Proportion of total Y/Y US 16.95 32.9% 17.1% 125.64 30.3% 10.5% China plus HK 11.78 22.8% 10.7% 108.80 26.2% 10.7% Europe 11.44 22.2% (0.1%) 81.00 19.5% 3.2% Japan 2.75 5.3% 18.6% 22.55 5.4% (3.4%) Six ASEAN countries 4.06 7.9% 6.1% 37.10 8.9% 1.1%

Source: MOEA, compiled by Digitimes, November 2020