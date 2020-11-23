Bits + chips
Taiwan October export orders hit record
Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Taiwan-based makers received export orders totaling US$51.59 billion in October 2020, hitting a record for the second consecutive month, increasing 3.1% sequentially and 2.7% on year, according to the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA).

Taiwan-based makers' overseas production took up 57.4% of the total.

IT/communication and electronic products were the top two categories in value for October, the former generating US$17.03 billion and the latter US$15.21 billion.

Export orders totaled US$415.33 billion for January-October, up 4.8% on year.

MOEA: Taiwan main export markets by order value, October 2020 (US$b)

Market

Oct 2020

Jan-Oct 2020

Amount

Proportion of total

Y/Y

Amount

Proportion of total

Y/Y

US

16.95

32.9%

17.1%

125.64

30.3%

10.5%

China plus HK

11.78

22.8%

10.7%

108.80

26.2%

10.7%

Europe

11.44

22.2%

(0.1%)

81.00

19.5%

3.2%

Japan

2.75

5.3%

18.6%

22.55

5.4%

(3.4%)

Six ASEAN countries

4.06

7.9%

6.1%

37.10

8.9%

1.1%

Source: MOEA, compiled by Digitimes, November 2020

Latest Digitimes news
Around the web
Interviews
Topics
Quarterly research reports

China smartphone AP shipments – 3Q 2020

China smartphone market and industry – 3Q 2020

Taiwan notebooks – 3Q 2020

Special reports

Global mobile device shipment forecasts, 2021 and beyond: Smartphones, notebooks and tablets

Outbreak impact: China smartphone and AP shipments

Coronavirus impact special report: Mobile devices

Research analysis
  1. Top-5 notebook brands see October shipments hit year's new high, says Digitimes Research
  2. Taiwan top-3 foundries to see combined revenue surge 30% in 2020, says Digitimes Research
  3. Taiwan large-size panel shipments to drop in 4Q20, says Digitimes Research
© 2020 DIGITIMES Inc. All rights reserved.
Please do not republish, publicly broadcast or publicly transmit content from this website without written permission from DIGITIMES Inc. Please contact us if you have any questions.