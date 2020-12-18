Altek, Qualcomm to develop solution for ASE 5G mmWave smart factory

Imaging solution developer Altek and Qualcomm Technologies have cooperated to develop an AI+AGV (automated guided vehicle) automatic inspection solution for use in ASE's smart factory that features a mmWave 5G private network in southern Taiwan, according to Altek.

The cooperation is for Altek to adopt Qualcomm's 5G-support Snapdragon QSM5165 chip in its 360-degree AI camera that can be installed on AGVs. Capable of 4K processing visual images, the AI camera can make 360-degree recognition of persons and objects present in the entire space of a designated area for real-time security detection.

Altek has been in close partnership with Qualcomm to enable in-house-developed AI-based visual imaging solutions to support required performance of 5G-based AIoT devices and meet Qualcomm's strict requirements for its SoC, IC platforms and visual imaging hardware solutions, said Altek chairman and CEO Alex Hsia. Altek has participated in Qualcomm Platform Solutions Ecosystem, Hsia indicated.

Through integrating in-house-developed imaging signal processors and deep edge computing ICs with algorithms, Altek provides AI-based visual imaging solutions for use in AIoT devices and application to smart cars, medical imaging and 3D sensing.

