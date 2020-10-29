Altek expects growing adoption of stereopsis-based 3D depth-sensing modules

Sammi Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Digital camera ODM and imaging solution provider Altek has developed 3D depth-sensing modules based on stereopsis technology and expects adoption for such modules to begin to increase in fourth-quarter 2020, according to the company.

3D depth-sensing is mainly based on stereopsis, structured light and ToF (time of flight) technologies and Altek has selected stereopsis technology, the company said, adding that stereopsis-based 3D depth-sensing modules feature fusion with AI-based computing and processing of images.

Altek has won adoption of a stereopsis-based 3D depth-sensing module for Manova, a 5G-based standalone VR device developed by startup XRSpace and launched in July 2020.

Altek has reported consolidated revenues of NT$1.615 billion (US$55.4 million), gross margin of 22.08%, operating profit of NT$42.2 million, net profit of NT$41.5 million and net EPS of NT$0.15 for third-quarter 2020, leading to consolidated revenues of NT$4.253 billion, gross margin of 24.04%, operating profit of NT$86.3 million, net profit of NT$123.3 million and net EPS of NT$0.46 for January-September.