China sets 1,200GWp target for PV, wind power by 2030

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

China has set a goal of attaining cumulative installation capacity of 1,200GWp for PV and wind power generation in 2030, according to industry sources.

Since the cumulative capacity as of year-end 2020 is estimated at 470GWp, the target represents a total of 730GWp to be achieved during 2021-2030, the sources said. PV installation capacity has been growing faster than that for wind power, and additions of 430GWp and 300GWp respecitvely are expected during the period, the sources noted.

China also aims to hike the proportion of consumption of renewable energy, mainly PV- and wind-generated power, to 25% in 2030 in line with the goal of reducing carbon emissions per GDP unit in 2030 by over 65% from 2005, the sources indicated.