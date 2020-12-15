Bits + chips
Taiwan to kick off advanced IC R&D project for next decade
Bryan Chuang, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

Taiwan's Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST) has unveiled a new R&D program designed to encourage academic research teams to develop critical technologies for sub-nanometer semiconductor chips and devices in the next decade.

The program highlights the development of "GAME ultra-high density and performance IC technologies" where "GAME" stands for logic gate, architecture, memory and ultralow-energy devices - the foundation for achieving 1nm-equivalent IC technology, MOST said.

Under the program, the government will offer seed funds for research teams to develop disruptive innovation solutions with IC density, cost, power consumption and performance 10x those of 5nm technology, the most advanced technology available currently, the ministry continued.

There will be two major critical technologies for GAME: high-density 3D ICs; and ultralow-energy devices and algorithm architecture. The former entails a final goal of boosting logic gate and memory density by 32 times from 2020 by the end of 2030. The latter will see power consumption of devices and performance of chips improve 500-1,000x 10 years from now.

The ministry stressed that related R&D achievements will be transferred to semiconductor firms in Taiwan for them to assess the feasibility of commercial production, effectively reducing their risks in the pathfinding process.

