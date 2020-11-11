Lite-On Tech sees decreased October revenues

Rebecca Kuo, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

EMS provider Lite-On Technology has reported consolidated revenues of NT$14.101 billion (US$486 million) for October, decreasing 4.48% sequentially and 3.72% on year.

Of the revenues, 76% came from IT product lines including power supplies used in servers, PCs and mobile devices; 20% from optoelectronics product lines including automotive CCMs, LED devices and lighting; and 4% from others, Lite-On indicated.

It posted consolidated revenues of NT$129.774 billion for January-October, falling 12.58% on year.

It reported third-quarter 2020 consolidated revenues of NT$41.326 billion, gross margin of 18.98%, and net profit of NT$2.991 billion. For the first three quarters of 2020, it posted consolidated revenues of NT$115.698 billion, gross margin of 17.87%, and net profit of NT$8.008 billion.

Fellow maker Qisda has reported consolidated revenues of NT$18.064 billion for October, slipping 8.43% sequentially but growing 10.59% on year, and those of NT$152.628 billion for January-October rose 8.85% on year.