LED
Lite-On Tech installing smart streetlamps in cooperation with FET
Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

EMS provider Lite-On Technology is installing in a northern Taiwanese city IoT-based LED streetlamps replacing about 160,000 conventional ones through technological cooperation with Far EasTone Telecommunications.

The smart streetlamps being installed in Taoyuan feature real-time remote monitoring, automatic brightness adjustments, automatic reports of failure, and human-centric lighting technology which can switch lighting functions to reduce drivers' eyestrain based on weather conditions, Lite-On said. Monitors of pedestrians and car traffic flows as well as environmental sensors will be added to the smart streetlamps, Lite-On noted.

Lite-On and FET will also be responsible for operating and maintaining the streetlamps.

Lite-On has installed 100,000 LED smart streetlamps in Kaohsiung City, southern Taiwan, through technological cooperation with MiTAC Information Technology, and will also install such streetlamps in New Taipei City, northern Taiwan over the next 10 years.

