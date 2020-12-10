Displays
Coretronic reports decreased revenues for November
Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

Backlit unit (BLU) and projector supplier Coretronic has reported November revenues of NT$3.779 billion (US$133.88 million), down 1% sequentially and 13% on year, as shipments were affected by the shortages of some crucial components.

Shipments of projectors and other image solutions totaled 55,000 units in November, down 12% sequentially, but related revenues were up 7% to NT$886 million due to a rise in ASP.

Sales of BLUs and other energy-saving devices totaled NT$1.791 billion in November, down 7% on month and 13% on year.

For January-November, revenues totaled NT$38.551 billion, decreasing 13% from a year earlier.

The company expects projector and image products to experience significant growth in December due to increasing demand for embedded precision projector solutions.

Realtime news
Latest Digitimes news
Around the web
Interviews
Topics
Quarterly research reports

Taiwan LCD monitors – 3Q 2020

Taiwan LCD TVs – 3Q 2020

Taiwan large-size LCD panels – 3Q 2020

Special reports

Global mobile device shipment forecasts, 2021 and beyond: Smartphones, notebooks and tablets

Outbreak impact: China smartphone and AP shipments

Coronavirus impact special report: Mobile devices

Research analysis
  1. EIH expanding e-paper ecosystem
  2. dToF likely to be mainstream 3D depth-sensing technology in 2021
  3. Global server shipments to rise 5.6% on year in 2021, says Digitimes Research
© 2020 DIGITIMES Inc. All rights reserved.
Please do not republish, publicly broadcast or publicly transmit content from this website without written permission from DIGITIMES Inc. Please contact us if you have any questions.