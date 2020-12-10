Coretronic reports decreased revenues for November

Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

Backlit unit (BLU) and projector supplier Coretronic has reported November revenues of NT$3.779 billion (US$133.88 million), down 1% sequentially and 13% on year, as shipments were affected by the shortages of some crucial components.

Shipments of projectors and other image solutions totaled 55,000 units in November, down 12% sequentially, but related revenues were up 7% to NT$886 million due to a rise in ASP.

Sales of BLUs and other energy-saving devices totaled NT$1.791 billion in November, down 7% on month and 13% on year.

For January-November, revenues totaled NT$38.551 billion, decreasing 13% from a year earlier.

The company expects projector and image products to experience significant growth in December due to increasing demand for embedded precision projector solutions.