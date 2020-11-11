Coretronic braces for slow sales in November

Rebecca Kuo, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

Backlit unit (BLU) and projector supplier Coretronic expects its overall shipments to decline in November due to tight supply of some key components plaguing the display industry.

It said its October sales fell 12% sequentially and 16% on year to NT$3.828 billion (US$134.07 million).

Shipments of projectors and other image solutions amounted to NT$938 million in value in October and are likely to tumble 10% in November due to the shortages of some materials amid the pandemic.

Year-to-date revenues totaled NT$34.772 billion, decreasing 13% from a year earlier.